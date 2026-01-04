Syndrela-Sarthak clinch U-19 mixed doubles titles at WTT Youth Contender Vadodara

India’s young paddlers continued their impressive run at the WTT Youth Contender 2026 in Vadodara, with Syndrela Das-Sarthak Arya and Vivaan Dave-Naisha Rewaskar claiming the U-19 and U-15 mixed doubles titles respectively on Sunday.

At the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex, Syndrela Das secured her second title in as many days by partnering Sarthak Arya to lift the U-19 mixed doubles crown. The Indian duo delivered a dominant performance in the final, defeating top seeds Abhinandh Pradhivadhi and Ananya Muralidharan 11-3, 11-9, 11-3 to clinch the title in straight games.

Syndrela’s rich form has been a highlight of the tournament. Earlier in the day, she won the girls’ U-17 singles title and remains in contention to defend her U-19 singles crown, underlining her consistency across age categories.

In the U-15 mixed doubles final, Vivaan Dave and Naisha Rewaskar produced a composed display to overcome Reyansh Jalan and Tanishka Kalbhairav. The pair won 11-8, 11-8, 11-3 to seal the title, adding to India’s growing medal tally at the event.

The second edition of the WTT Youth Contender Vadodara, presented by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, has attracted 226 players competing across age groups from U-11 to U-19. The tournament is being hosted by the Table Tennis Association of Baroda and implemented by Ultimate Table Tennis.

Group stage action continues

Earlier in the day, group-stage matches were held across multiple categories. In the boys’ U-11 section, Rehansh Singhvi and Rajdeep Biswas topped their respective groups to progress to the semifinals. In the girls’ U-11 category, Aadya Baheti and Anshika Gupta finished first in their groups to book spots in the last four, as the tournament moved into the knockout stages.