Harmeet Desai, Manav advance, Sathiyan, Diya Chitale exit WTT Star Contender London 2025

Indian table tennis players had mixed fortunes on day one of the WTT Star Contender London 2025, with two progressing to the next round while two others bowed out in the Round of 32.

In men’s singles, Harmeet Desai overcame South Korea’s Hwan Bae in straight games, 11–8, 13–11, 11–4, to advance to the Round of 16.

Fellow Indian Manav Thakkar also booked his place in the next stage, defeating Connor Green in four games, 11–5, 8–11, 11–7, 11–9, in a tightly contested match.

However, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran could not progress, losing 6–11, 10–12, 9–11 to Japan’s Sora Matsushima, ending his campaign in the men’s singles early.

In the women’s singles, Diya Chitale was eliminated in straight games by Japan’s Miwa Harimoto, with scores of 11–1, 11–8, 11–1, concluding her tournament run in the Round of 32.

India will look to continue its strong run as the tournament progresses into the later stages, with Manika Batra still in contention in women's singles.