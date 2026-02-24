WTT Singapore Smash: Manav-Manush enter quarter-finals

The sixth seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2026 WTT Singapore Smash on Tuesday.

Thakkar and Shah blanked Brazil's Guilherme Theodoro and Leonardo Iizuka 11-7, 11-5, 11-9 in straight games in the Round of 16.

The Indian pair had received a first-round bye in the competition. They'll now face Belgium's Martin Allegro and Adrien Rassenfosse for a spot in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Shah also advanced to the quarter-finals.

Seeded sixth, Chitale and Shah took down Singapore's wildcard entrants Pang Koen and Zeng Jian 11-8, 11-4, 11-5 in straight games, after having received a first round bye in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Akash Pal and his Australian partner Minhyung Jee lost out 0-3 in the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals.

Chitale and Yashashwini Ghorpade also faced a similar fate in the women's doubles pre-quarters, going down 0-3 against the fourth seeded pair of Miyu Nagasaki and Shin Yubin.

Earlier on Monday, India's campaign in singles had ended in the opening round. All three of Manav Thakkar, Manika Batra, and Sreeja Akula, who was returning from an injury lay-off, lost their respective first round matches.