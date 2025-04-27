WTT Feeder Manchester 2025: Krittwika Roy and Sayali Wani finish as runners-up

Indian table tennis duo Krittwika Roy and Sayali Wani ended their impressive run at the WTT Feeder Manchester 2025 with a silver medal after losing the women's doubles final on Thursday.

The top-seeded Indian pair was defeated by Egypt's Dina Meshref and Singapore's Zeng Jian in four games (5-11, 8-11, 13-11, 10-12) in a match that lasted just under 34 minutes.

In the final showdown, Roy and Wani struggled to find their rhythm early on, dropping the first two games by considerable margins. They showed tremendous fighting spirit to claim the third game in extra points, but their opponents proved too strong in the fourth game, edging past the Indians 12-10 to seal the championship.

🚨#News l Krittwika Roy and Sayali Wani finished in the runners-up position🥈



The top-seeded Indian pair lost the final to Dina Meshref/Zeng Jian (1-3) in the Women's doubles category at the WTT Feeder Manchester 2025🏆#WTT #TableTennis pic.twitter.com/Nol4a1cciP — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 27, 2025

The Indian duo fought hard for their spot in the final, winning three tough matches along the way. Their tournament began with a comeback win against France's Jade Huynh and Gaetane Bled in the first round. After losing the first two games, Roy and Wani turned things around to win 3-2 (4-11, 5-11, 13-11, 11-8, 11-6) in just over 32 minutes.

In the quarterfinals, they faced England's Tin-Tin Ho and Wales' Anna Hursey in another close match. This time, Roy and Wani won the first two games before their opponents fought back to force a decider. The Indians held their nerve to clinch a 3-2 victory (11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 9-11, 12-10) after 41 minutes of play.

The semifinal saw the Indians continue their winning streak against fourth seeds Sarah de Nutte of Luxembourg and Rachel Moret of Switzerland. Once again displaying their resilience under pressure, Roy and Wani secured their place in the final with a 3-2 win (11-8, 12-10, 7-11, 8-11, 11-5).

Despite falling short in the final, the silver medal marks a significant achievement for Roy and Wani, who demonstrated remarkable tenacity throughout the tournament by winning three consecutive five-game thrillers.