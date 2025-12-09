Table Tennis
WTT Finals 2025: Manush-Diya drawn with two tough Chinese pairs in Group A
The mixed doubles pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale will be the only Indians at the event
The Indian mixed doubles pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale has been drawn alongside two Chinese and a Hong Kong pair at the 2025 WTT Finals.
They are the only Indians to qualify for this event, but now have a tough draw on debut, having Man Kuai/ Lin Shidong and Wang Chuqin / Sun Yingsha of China in same group.
The WTT Finals is the season finale of the 2025 table tennis season, featuring the top 8 pairs of the year competing for the title in Hong Kong from December 10 to 14.
This will also be the first time India will have a representation at the WTT Finals, following a commendable season for Manush and Diya, with two finals and one title at the WTT Contender Tunis.
They will now compete in Group A alongside three higher-ranked pairs, including top seed Kuan/Lin, and will need to finish in top-2 to qualify for the semi-finals.
Mixed Doubles Groups at 2025 WTT Finals
Group A: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale (IND), Kuai Man/ Lin Shidong (CHN), Wang Chuqin/ Sun Yingsha (CHN), Wong Chun Ting/Doo Hoi Kem.
Group B: Lim Jonggoon/Shin Yubin (KOR), Sora Matushima/Miwa Harimoto (JPN), Hugo Caldereno/ Bruna Takahashi (BRA), Alvaro Robles/ Mario Xiao (ESP)
Indian Schedule for 2025 WTT Finals
10 December - Manush/Diya (IND) Vs Wang/Sun (CHN) -12:10 PM IST
11 December - Manush/Diya (IND) Vs Wong/Doo (HKG) - 3:30 PM IST
12 December - Manush/Diya (IND) Vs Lin/Kuan (CHN) - TBD
13 December - Semi-final
14 December - Final
Where to Watch the 2025 WTT Finals
All the matches of the 2025 WTT Finals will be live-streamed on the WTT's official YouTube channel.