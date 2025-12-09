WTT Finals 2025: Manush-Diya drawn with two tough Chinese pairs in Group A

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale has been drawn alongside two Chinese and a Hong Kong pair at the 2025 WTT Finals.

They are the only Indians to qualify for this event, but now have a tough draw on debut, having Man Kuai/ Lin Shidong and Wang Chuqin / Sun Yingsha of China in same group.

The WTT Finals is the season finale of the 2025 table tennis season, featuring the top 8 pairs of the year competing for the title in Hong Kong from December 10 to 14.

This will also be the first time India will have a representation at the WTT Finals, following a commendable season for Manush and Diya, with two finals and one title at the WTT Contender Tunis.

They will now compete in Group A alongside three higher-ranked pairs, including top seed Kuan/Lin, and will need to finish in top-2 to qualify for the semi-finals.

Mixed Doubles Groups at 2025 WTT Finals

Group A: Manush Shah/Diya Chitale (IND), Kuai Man/ Lin Shidong (CHN), Wang Chuqin/ Sun Yingsha (CHN), Wong Chun Ting/Doo Hoi Kem.

Group B: Lim Jonggoon/Shin Yubin (KOR), Sora Matushima/Miwa Harimoto (JPN), Hugo Caldereno/ Bruna Takahashi (BRA), Alvaro Robles/ Mario Xiao (ESP)

Indian Schedule for 2025 WTT Finals

10 December - Manush/Diya (IND) Vs Wang/Sun (CHN) -12:10 PM IST

11 December - Manush/Diya (IND) Vs Wong/Doo (HKG) - 3:30 PM IST

12 December - Manush/Diya (IND) Vs Lin/Kuan (CHN) - TBD

13 December - Semi-final

14 December - Final

Where to Watch the 2025 WTT Finals

All the matches of the 2025 WTT Finals will be live-streamed on the WTT's official YouTube channel.