WTT Finals 2025: Manush-Diya lose 10 consecutive points to concede match

The Indian table tennis mixed doubles pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale suffered a second successive loss at the 2025 WTT Finals in Hong Kong as they went down 2-3 to home favourites Wong Chun Ting-Doo Hoi Kem in a Group 1 clash on Thursday.

Shah and Chitale enjoyed a 4-1 lead in the decider, before their world No 5 opponents upped their ante to win ten points in a row. The Indians snatched defeat from jaws of victory as they the score line went from 4-1 to 4-11.

Earlier, the world No 9 ranked Shah and Chitale had conceded the opening two games 7-11 and 3-11 respectively.

Just when it looked they would crumble in straight games, they fought back. Led by some exceptional backhand play from Shah and smart serves from Chitale, they won the next two games 11-4 and 12-10 to force a decider.

Having lost both their Group 1 matches at the 2025 WTT Finals so far, Chitale and Shah currently sit at the bottom of the four-team table.

With only top two teams from the group set to make it to the semi-finals, Chitale-Shah will now have to win their third and final match against China's Lin Shidong and Kuai Man to have any shot at extending their campaign in the tournament.

Besides, they would also need the other Chinese pair of Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha to beat Wong and Doo in their final match.

Chitale and Shah had created history earlier this year, becoming the first Indians ever to qualify for the season ending WTT Finals.



