WTT Feeder: Harmeet Desai finishes runner-up in Olomouc

India's Harmeet Desai finished men's singles runner up at the 2025 WTT Feeder in Olomouc, Czechia on Sunday.

Desai, seeded third in the competition, went down 9-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 8-11 in a hard fought match against Iran's Noshad Alamiyan in a 38-minute long title clash.

The Indian was pushed to the limit by the seventh seed and eventually crumbled as he was left playing catch-up for the entire deciding game.

Desai had earlier beaten Sota Noda of Japan 3-0 in straight games to book his spot in the men's singles final.

He had started his campaign in the tournament with a 3-0 win over Emanuel Otalvaro in the first round. Desai then brushed past Jakub Zelinka 2-3 in the second round before getting the better of Japan's Ryuusei Kawakami 3-1.

He then beat Laurens Devons 3-1 in the quarter-finals before beating Noda in the semis.