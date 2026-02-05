WTT Feeder Cappadocia: Syndrela-Divyanshi reach women's doubles final

The Indian women's doubles pair of Syndrela Das and Divyanshi Bhowmick stormed into the final of the 2026 WTT Feeder in Cappadocia, Turkey on Thursday.

The teenaged duo of Das and Bhowmick beat Romania's Elena Zaharia and Ioana Singeorzan 11-3, 11-3, 6-11, 11-7 in just under 25 minutes.

The Indians dominated the opening two games rather comfortably, before slipping up in the third.

#News | Wildcard entrants Syndrela Das and Divyanshi Bhowmick enter women's doubles final🇮🇳🔥



They beat Romania's Elena Zaharia and Ioana Singeorzan 3-1 in the semi-finals of WTT Feeder Cappadocia😍#TableTennis pic.twitter.com/ZAhPWoSKVu — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 5, 2026





The lower ranked pair, however, ensured that they don't let the match out of their grasp and wrapped it up with an 11-7 win in the fourth game.

Das and Bhowmick will now face off against the top seeded NG Wing Lam and Wong Hoi Tung of Hong Kong in the title clash on Friday.

What makes Das and Bhowmick's feat even more incredible is the fact that they entered the main draw as wild cards.

Elsewhere, Bhowmick bowed out of contention in women's singles following a 3-11, 9-11, 7-11 straight games loss at the hands of Japan's Rin Mende in the pre-quarterfinals.