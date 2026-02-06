WTT Feeder Cappadocia: Syndrela-Divyanshi crowned champions

India's Syndrela Das and Divyanshi Bhowmick combined to win the 2026 WTT Feeder Cappadocia title in Turkey on Friday.

Das and Bhowmick, who entered the main draw as the wild cards, scripted a fairly tale run to beat the top seeded Ng Win Lam and Wong Hoi Tung of Hong Kong 3-1 in the final.

The Indians did not have the best of starts in the title clash as Ng and Wong raced to pocket the opening game 11-3 within the blink of an eye.

The teenaged Indians seemed to be set up for a thrashing, but they weren't the ones to give up easily.

Das and Bhowmick held their own at crucial moments to win the second game 11-9 to show that they belonged.

Their self belief shone bright as they won the third game by the same margin as well before riding the momentum to win the fourth 11-8 to complete an unexpected title win.