Manush Shah, Ryu Hanna clinch singles titles at WTT Feeder Vadodara

Top seed and home favourite Manush Shah and the Korea Republic’s Ryu Hanna emerged as the men’s and women’s singles champions respectively at the WTT Feeder Series 2026 in Vadodara on Sunday.

The tournament, presented by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, was held at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex and marked the city’s first-ever WTT Feeder event.



Manush produced a strong comeback in the men’s singles final to overcome Payas Jain in a five-game thriller. After dropping the first two games, the Indian paddler regrouped to claim the title with a 7-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 victory, showcasing composure and consistency under pressure.

The women’s singles final, in contrast, was a one-sided affair. Ryu Hanna brought an end to the impressive run of qualifier Anusha Kutumbale, winning in straight games 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 to secure the title. The Korean added a second trophy to her tally later in the day, partnering Yoo Yerin to defeat India’s top doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee in a closely fought five-game women’s doubles final.

Payas Jain shines in doubles events

Despite missing out on the singles crown, Payas Jain enjoyed a successful outing in the doubles categories. Teaming up with Syndrela Das, he claimed the mixed doubles title after defeating second seeds Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade in four games.

Jain then combined with Ankur Bhattacharjee to lift the men’s doubles trophy, overcoming the pairing of Aakash Pal and Mudit Dani in a competitive final. The twin titles capped a productive campaign for the Delhi-based player at the Vadodara leg.

Hosted by the Table Tennis Association of Baroda and implemented by UTT, the inaugural WTT Feeder Series in Vadodara concluded with strong performances by Indian players alongside international contenders, underlining the growing depth of competition on the domestic table tennis circuit.

Results (final):

Men’s Singles: 1-Manush Shah bt 7-Payas Jain 7-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8

Men’s Doubles: 1- Ankur Bhattacharjee/Payas Jain bt 2-Aakash Pal/Mudit Dani 12-10, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8

Women’s Singles: Ryu Hanna bt Anusha Kutumbale 11-6, 11-6, 11-5

Women’s doubles: 1-Yoo Yerin/Ryu Hanna (KOR) bt 7-Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee 4-11, 11-9, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9

Mixed Doubles: Payas Jain/Syndrela Das bt 2-Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade 8-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6