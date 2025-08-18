WTT Europe Smash: Sreeja Akula downs Manika Batra; Manav Thakkar beats world No 23

Sreeja Akula got the better of Manika Batra in an all-India women's singles clash at the WTT Europe Smash in Sweden on Monday.

Akula, who is the highest ranked Indian women's singles paddler in the world, came-from-behind to record a 3-2 win over the more experienced Batra, whose poor run of form in the 2025 season extended further.

Akula did not have the best of starts as she conceded the opening game 5-11, but fought back to win the next two 11-9, 15-13 in a closely fought battle.

Batra was no pushover either as she bounced back to win the fourth game 12-10 and forced a decider.

Akula held her nerve in fifth game to win it 11-8 and wrap up the match in just under 45 minutes.

Manav beats world No 23

Meanwhile earlier in the day, Manav Thakkar registered an upset win over world No 23 Hiroto Shinozuka of Japan in the men's singles first round.

Thakkar, the highest ranked Indian men's singles paddler, never really let Shinozuka settle in the match.

The Indian won 12-10, 11-5, 5-11, 11-8 in just over 30 minutes to make his way into the second round.

Elsewhere, the Indian men's doubles pair of Thakkar-Manush Shah and the mixed doubles pair of Shah-Diya Chitale received first round byes and will commence their campaigns directly in the second round.