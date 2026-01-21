WTT Contender Muscat: Manush Shah and Ayhika Mukherjee progress to main draw

Indian paddlers had mixed results from the qualifying round of WTT Contender Muscat 2026, as only Manush Shah and Ayhika Mukherjee advanced to the main draw on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Payas Jain, Diya Chitale, and Yashaswini Ghorpade bowed out in the final qualifying round of their respective categories.

Qualifying top seed Manush defeated France's Esteban Dorr in straight games in the final qualifying round, whereas Ayhika got the better of China's Zhu Ziyu.

Manush will join Manav Thakkar and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the men's singles main round, while Ayhika will join Manika Batra in the women's singles main draw.

Qualifying Top Seed Manush Shah came through with the win after being pushed to a decider by Lubomir Jancarik! 👊😤#WTTMuscat #TableTennis pic.twitter.com/sRyP8antZw — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) January 19, 2026

On the other hand, youngsters Ankur Bhatacharjee and Akash Pal were unable to progress through the qualifying group stage in the men's singles category.

Swastika Ghosh and Taneesha Kotecha also bowed out in the qualifying group stage of the women's singles discipline, finishing second and third in their respective groups.

Indians in the main draw of WTT Contender Muscat