WTT Contender Muscat: Manush Shah-Diya Chitale reach mixed doubles final

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale scripted a memorable come-from-behind victory to storm into the final of the 2026 WTT Contender Muscat on Thursday.

The highest ranked Indian mixed doubles duo were stunned in the opening games by French qualifiers Thibault Poret and Charlotte Lutz as they took a 2-0 lead.

With a semi-final exit looming, Shah and Chitale regrouped and hit back to win the next three games and register a 3-2 win to book their spot in the title clash.

The final score line lead 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 in favour of Shah and Chitale after a hard fought 45-minute battle.

Manav-Manush, Yashashwini-Ayhika in semis

India's good run was not limited to mixed doubles as the men's doubles duo of Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah, and the women's doubles pair of Yashashwini Ghorpade-Ayhika Mukherjee also reached semi-finals of their respective events.

While the third seeded Thakkar and Shah took down Noshad Alamiyan-Navid Shams 3-1, Ghorpade and Mukherjee sent packing the Chinese Taipei duo of Tsai Yun-En and Huang Yu-Jie by the same scoreline.

Meanwhile, the other Indian women's doubles of Taneesha Kotecha and Swastika Ghosh suffered a 0-3 loss in the quarter-finals.

The mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Ghorpade also took a quarter-final exit following a 2-3 defeat.

Manika, Manush crash out

Elsewhere in men's singles, Manush Shah bowed out after suffering a 0-3 loss at the hands of fifth seed Darko Jorgic in the pre-quarters.

Shah, who had entered the main draw by winning the qualifying round, had reached the Round of 16 following a 3-0 win over Kuo Guan-Hong of Chinese Taipei on Wednesday.

Veteran women's singles paddler Manika Batra also had her campaign cut short in the Round of 16 as she went down 2-3 to the top seeded Shi Xunyao of China.



