WTT Contender Muscat: Manush Shah-Diya Chitale crowned champions

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale were crowned the 2026 WTT Contender Muscat Champions on Friday.

Shah and Chitale, who had qualified for the season ending WTT Finals last year, registered a 11-5, 5-11, 11-5, 5-11, 13-11 victory over China's Huang Youzheng and Shi Xunyao.





In a contest where Shah struggled to find his best form, Chitale held the Indian pair together as they clinched the title after nearly 38-minute long battle.

Chitale – the lowest ranked singles player out of the four – was, in fact, the best paddler on display in the final, posing tough questions to the Chinese pair with her range of shots.

The win marked a first title of the season for the pair and the second of the season for Shah, who had won the men's singles title at the 2026 WTT Feeder Vadodara earlier this month in front of his home crowd.

Yashashwini-Ayhika, Manav-Manush lose semis

Meanwhile, the Indian women's doubles pair of Yashashwini Ghorpade-Ayhika Mukherjee and the men's doubles pair of Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah both crashed out after losing their respective semi-finals.

Ghorpade-Mukherjee went down 1-3 to Qin Yuxuan and Zong Geman of China, whereas Thakkar-Shah lost 2-3 to Lin Shidong and Huang Youzhen after a hard fought battle.