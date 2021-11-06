Log In
Table Tennis

WTT Contender Lasko 2021, LIVE Semi-finals: Manika Batra/Archana Kamath in action — Scores, Updates, Results, Live blog

Catch all the LIVE table tennis action from Lasko as Manika Batra/Archana Kamath eye Finals and Manika Batra contests quarters.

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath
Manika Batra and Archana Kamath (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-06T15:17:25+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the WTT Contender Lasko 2021!

We have two table tennis matches lined up today - Women's Doubles Semi-finals featuring the duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath and a Women's Singles Quarter-final clash featuring Manika Batra and Bernadette Szocs.

Follow all LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

Table Tennis Indian table tennis Manika Batra 
