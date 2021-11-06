Table Tennis
WTT Contender Lasko 2021, LIVE Semi-finals: Manika Batra/Archana Kamath in action — Scores, Updates, Results, Live blog
Catch all the LIVE table tennis action from Lasko as Manika Batra/Archana Kamath eye Finals and Manika Batra contests quarters.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the WTT Contender Lasko 2021!
We have two table tennis matches lined up today - Women's Doubles Semi-finals featuring the duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath and a Women's Singles Quarter-final clash featuring Manika Batra and Bernadette Szocs.
Follow all LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 6 Nov 2021 9:47 AM GMT
Manika Batra and Archana Kamath defeat the Chinese to set up their place in the Finals!
STUNNING PERFORMANCE FROM ARCHANA KAMATH AND MANIKA BATRA WHO DEFEAT THE CHINESE DUO OF WANG/LIU IN AN INTENSE FIVE-SETTER!
WAY TO GO, GIRLS!
- 6 Nov 2021 9:44 AM GMT
MANIKA BATRA AND ARCHANA KAMATH WIN!
Amazing performance from both Manika Batra and Archana Kamath as they are able to keep toe to toe with the Chinese paddlers in a tight five-setter!
The Indian pair are through to the Finals and has confirmed a silver at least, now!!
Batra/Archana win - 6-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-5, 8-11!
- 6 Nov 2021 9:39 AM GMT
A time-out for the Chinese as the nerves are getting tizzy here!
Only a one-point gap separating the Chinese from the Indians here in the fifth game - let's go!
Batra and Archana need to risk a few shots and go for it here and can't play defensive!
- 6 Nov 2021 9:37 AM GMT
The Chinese are attacking full-pace here!
Manika and Archana need to pull something special out of their sleeves here as the Chinese are keeping the rallies short and mixing up the spin - they lead 7-4!
- 6 Nov 2021 9:35 AM GMT
Solid backhand return from Kamath!
Kamath and Batra are trying to regain the momentum in the fifth as they lag behind a 4-2!
- 6 Nov 2021 9:32 AM GMT
Wang/Liu secure Game 4 now!
Wang/Liu gets the better of Batra/Kamath in the fourth, 11-5. We are into the fifth now - so far, so good fight from the Indians, let's go!