WTT Contender Lagos: Poymantee-Akash finish runner-up in mixed doubles

The Indian table tennis mixed doubles pair of Poymantee Baisya and Akash Pal finished as runner-up at the 2025 WTT Contender in Lagos on Friday.

The top seeded pair of Baisya and Pal fell to a 10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 7-11 loss in the final to France's Jules Rolland and Prithika Pavade, who started their campaign in the qualification rounds.

Baisya and Pal, the reigning national champions in mixed doubles, were completely outplayed by the French pair, who were playing together for the first time in WTT circuit, in just over 27 minutes.





Baisya and Pal had a dream run in the tournament, becoming only the second Indian mixed doubles pair to reach the final of a WTT Contender event.

The Indians had registered two straight games victory in the first round and the quarter-finals to get their campaign underway in Lagos. They then beat Italy's John Oyebode and Gaia Monfardini 3-1 in the semi-finals to qualify for the final.

Pal-Sathiyan reach final

Pal's dream tournament, however, continued as he made it to the men's doubles final along with the experienced Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

The unseeded Sathiyan and Pal beat Ghana's James Marfo and Emmanuel Commey 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 in a comfortable semi-final.

They will now face off against France's Rolland and Leo De Nodrest in the final on Saturday.

In women's doubles, the Indian pair of Baisya and Krittwika Roy went down 8-11, 2-11, 14-12, 8-11 to the top seeded Kim Nayeong and Ryu Hanna in the semi-finals.

Sreeja Akula reaches semi-finals

Elsewhere in women's singles, Sreeja Akula extended her dream run as she reached the semi-finals of women's singles on Friday.

The 2024 Paris Olympian beat the seventh seeded Jieni Shao of Portugal 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 in straight games in the quarter-finals.

Akula had earlier stunned the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist and top seed Hina Hayata in the first round of women's singles with a straight games 3-0 win.

Akula will now face off against Pavade in the semi-final on Saturday.