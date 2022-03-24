Table Tennis
WTT Contender Doha: Sathiyan-Manika lose 3-0 to World Number 1 in Final
The Indian table tennis mixed doubles duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra settled for the silver medal at the recently concluded WTT Contender Doha, after falling to a 3-0 defeat against the Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei.
Up against the World Number 1 pair, Sathiyan and Manika crumbled without a fight. The Indians never looked a competition to Ju and Ching as they cruised to a 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 win in a match which lasted just 19 minutes.
Apart from Sathiyan and Manika in mixed doubles, the veteran Sharath Kamal Achanta too earned a podium finish after making in to the semifinals of men's singles in Doha.
The Indian paddlers will be next seen in action at the WTT Star Contender in the same city, starting with the qualification rounds on Friday.