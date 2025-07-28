WTT Contender Buenos Aires: Ankur-Payas, Harmeet-Yashashwini finish runner-up

India’s promising run at the 2025 WTT Contender Buenos Aires came to a close with two silver medals in doubles events, as the nation narrowly missed out on gold on the final day of competition.

In the men’s doubles final, the Indian pair of Payas Jain and Ankur Bhattacharjee went down 1-3 to Japan’s Kazuki Hamada and Hiromu Kobayashi.

The match, which lasted close to half an hour, saw the Japanese team dominate early with 11-5, 11-7 wins.

Payas and Ankur showed resilience in the third game, clawing back from a 3-6 deficit to clinch it 11-9.

However, the momentum couldn’t be sustained in the fourth. Despite leading early, unforced errors including a critical service fault at 9-9 proved costly, and the Japanese pair closed out the match to secure their first title as a duo.

Earlier, in the mixed doubles final, the Indian team of Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade also settled for silver after falling 0-3 to the second-seeded Brazilian combination of Hugo Calderano and Bruna Takahashi.

Despite a 15-17, 7-11, 11-13 straight games loss, the tightly contested scoreline reflected Desai and Ghorpade's competitive edge throughout the 30-minute match.

Yashaswini & Harmeet finish Runners-up at #WTTBuenosAires 🏓🥈



5th seeded Yashaswini Ghorpade and Harmeet Desai finish behind 2nd seeds Calderano/Takahashi after losing 0-3 in the Mixed Doubles final.#TableTennis | (📷: SAI) pic.twitter.com/J1CxYb3iQa — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 27, 2025

India’s singles hopes also came to an end in the knockout stages. Manav Thakkar, who had advanced to the semi-finals, was ousted in straight games by Japan’s Mizuki Oikawa, with a scoreline of 10-12, 5-11, 5-11.

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles quarterfinals, Ayhika Mukherjee bowed out after a 1-3 defeat to Su Tsz Tung of Hong Kong. Ayhika took the opening game 11-7 but couldn’t sustain momentum, eventually losing 11-7, 11-13, 7-11, 8-11.



