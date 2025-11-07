WTT Champions Frankfurt: Manav Thakkar withdraws due to illness

Indian ace paddler Manav Thakkar was forced to withdraw from the WTT Champions Frankfurt 2025 due to illness in Germany on Thursday.

Playing in his maiden WTT Champions Event, Manav had an unfortunate end as he could not finish the tournament and pulled out before his second round match.

"Unfortunately, I'm sick and cannot play further. I would have loved to play more matches." Manav confirmed his withdrawal to World Table Tennis.





The 25-year-old had a perfect debut as he registered a win in his very first match on the WTT Champions tour against a higher-ranked opponent.

"I was very happy to compete at my debut WTT Champions in Frankfurt, and it was perfect for me to win the first round and go to the next." He shared his experience.

India's campaign is over at WTT Champions Frankfurt

In the first round, he defeated Croatia's Tomislav Pucar in a five-game encounter to set up his match against fourth-seeded Fleix Lebrun of France.

However, he couldn't even manage to enter the arena for this match, giving a bye to the Frenchman.

He was India's only male paddler to qualify for this event, and his withdrawal, combined with Manika Batra's first-round exit, meant that India's campaign is over in Frankfurt.