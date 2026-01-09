WTT Champions Doha: Manav Thakkar knocks out world No 17

India's highest ranked men's singles table tennis star Manav Thakkar recorded a stunning win over world No 17 Simon Gauzy of France at the 2026 WTT Champions in Doha on Thursday.

Thakkar, ranked world No 34, registered a hard fought come-from-behind 3-2 win in a 35-minute long battle against the Frenchman in what was his season opener.

The Indian started off well in the contest at the Lusail Sports Arena, winning the first game 11-8.

The joy, however, was short lived as Gauzy fought back to win the next two games 11-7, 11-9 to push him to the backfoot.

With the match seemingly slipping away from his grasp, Thakkar turned up the heat. After a close start to the fourth game, where both paddlers were level at 3-3, Thakkar won three points in a row to open up a 6-3 lead. Gauzy could only play catchup from that point as the Indian clinched it 11-7 to force a decider.

Thakkar carried forward the momentum into the decider, racing to a 5-1 lead in no time. His trademark awkward angles on the table caused troubles for Gauzy, who had no time to realise what hit him as Thakkar created three two match points with a 10-8 lead.

The 25-year-old from Surat required just one of those points as he forced his way into the Round of 16 with a memorable win.

Thakkar will next face off against world No 4 Truls Moregard of Sweden in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday.