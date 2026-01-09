WTT Champions Doha: Manav Thakkar exits in Round of 16

Manav Thakkar bowed out of the 2026 WTT Champions Doha after a hard fought loss at the hands of world No 5 Truls Moregard in the men's singles Round of 16 on Friday.

Thakkar did not have the best of starts to the contest as he surrendered the opening game 4-11 within the blink of an eye. But he wasn't ready to go down without a fight.

Thakkar rectified his errors in the second game, constantly attacking Moregard on his forehand side as the Swedish paddler struggled to land the balls on the table. The Indian won it 11-9 to equalise.

#News | Manav Thakkar exits from WTT Champions Doha💔



The Indian gives it his all but eventually loses out 4-11, 11-9, 8-11, 12-14 in a thrilling men's singles R16 battle against world No 5 Truls Moregard👊#TableTennis pic.twitter.com/gGQ4oChLje — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 9, 2026





The third game once again saw both players match each other shot for shot as Thakkar continued to pose tough questions to his higher ranked opponent. A no-look shot to earn a point when trailing 7-10 stood out. Despite that, Moregard pocketed the third game 11-8.

The fourth game saw Thakkar, ranked world No 34, race to an 8-1 lead. He looked destined to force a decider before completely falling apart.

The 25-year-old from Surat rushed into the shots and committed a slew of errors. Moregard made him pay the price.

Thakkar even saved a match point in the fourth game but Moregard displayed why he is the superior player, winning it 14-12 to knock the Indian out.



