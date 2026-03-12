WTT Champions Chongqing: Indian campaign ends as Manav, Sreeja exit in first round

India's run at the 2026 WTT Champions Chongqing came to an early end as both Manav Thakkar and Sreeja Akula faced a first-round exit in the tournament.

Thakkar, who received a late visa to travel to China for the event, went down 6-11, 7-11, 6-11 in straight games to World No 12 Dang Qiu of Germany.

India's highest ranked men's singles paddler was of no match to Qiu, losing in just under 19 minutes.

Thakkar's exit brought an early end to the Indian contention in the tournament.

Earlier on Tuesday, women's singles paddler Sreeja Akula suffered the same feat in first round.

Having only recently returned from a long injury lay-off, Akula was shown the door by wildcard entrant Anna Hursey.

The Indian went down 12-14, 11-5, 9-11, 8-11 after a hard fought 32-minute encounter against the Welsh paddler.