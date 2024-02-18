Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

World Team Table Tennis C'ships: Manika propels India women to 3-2 win over Hungary - Highlights

Catch the highlights Indian women's team's 3-2 win over Hungary in the group stage tie at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea.

Manika Batra Commonwealth Games 2022 Table Tennis
X

Manika Batra in action (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 Feb 2024 11:44 AM GMT

Indian women's table tennis team registered its first win at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, on Sunday.

The national women's team defeated Hungary in its second group stage tie 3-2 after Manika Batra won two matches.

India lost the first group stage 2-3 against China.

Catch the highlights:

Live Updates

2024-02-18 07:36:34
>Load More
Table TennisManika Batra
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X