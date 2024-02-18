Table Tennis
World Team Table Tennis C'ships: Manika propels India women to 3-2 win over Hungary - Highlights
Catch the highlights Indian women's team's 3-2 win over Hungary in the group stage tie at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea.
Indian women's table tennis team registered its first win at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, on Sunday.
The national women's team defeated Hungary in its second group stage tie 3-2 after Manika Batra won two matches.
India lost the first group stage 2-3 against China.
Catch the highlights:
Live Updates
- 18 Feb 2024 11:03 AM GMT
Manika wins | India beats Hungary
Manika Batra wins the third game 13-11 and the match 3-0 (11-5, 14-12, 13-11).
India beats Hungary 3-2. This is India's first win in the tournament. In the first match, India lost to China.
- 18 Feb 2024 11:00 AM GMT
Manika on match point now
Manika claims a 12-11 lead now.
- 18 Feb 2024 10:59 AM GMT
Manika on match point
Manikat targets Pota's body. She is now on match point at 11-10.
- 18 Feb 2024 10:59 AM GMT
Game 3: Manika draws level
Pota goes long as Manika draws 10-10 level.
- 18 Feb 2024 10:58 AM GMT
Game 3: Manika wins a point
Manika still trails 9-10.
- 18 Feb 2024 10:58 AM GMT
Game point for Pota
Pota is on game point at 8-10.
- 18 Feb 2024 10:57 AM GMT
Game 3: A point for Manika
The Indian paddler now trails 8-9.
- 18 Feb 2024 10:57 AM GMT
Game 3: Manika loses control, Pota extends lead
Pota claims a 9-7 lead in the game.
- 18 Feb 2024 10:56 AM GMT
Game 3: Pota takes the lead now
Manika goes long as Pota claims an 8-7 lead.