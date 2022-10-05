Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Table Tennis
World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 LIVE: India v/s Chinese Taipei- Updates, Scores, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around India's women's team Round of 16 clash against Chinese Taipei at the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships.
India's women's team face Chinese Taipei in their round of 16 fixture at the ongoing World Team Table Tennis Championships 2022 in Chengdu, China. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Live Updates
- 5 Oct 2022 6:49 AM GMT
Manika Batra to kick off proceedings.
India's Manika Batra will take on Chinese Taipei's Chen Szu-yu in the first match.
- 5 Oct 2022 6:35 AM GMT
Chinese Taipei have got the fans' vote!
According to a fan poll on the WTT website, Chinese Taipei has a 61% chance of coming out as victors as compared to India's 39%.
Who do you think will ultimately win?
