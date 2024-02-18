Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

World Team Table Tennis C'Ships LIVE: Harmeet wins, India men trail 1-2 vs Poland - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian men's team's group-stage match against Poland at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, South Korea.

World Team Table Tennis CShips LIVE: Harmeet wins, India men trail 1-2 vs Poland - Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Harmeet Desai, Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan won their respective matches against Chile on February 17 at the World TT Team Championships.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 Feb 2024 7:14 AM GMT

The Indian men's table tennis team will look for its second consecutive win at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, on Sunday.

India faces Poland in its second group-stage tie.

In the first tie, India defeated Chile 3-0.

Catch live updates:

Live Updates

2024-02-18 04:02:50
>Load More
Table TennisAchanta Sharath KamalSathiyan GnanasekaranHarmeet Desai
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X