Visa delay risks Indian paddlers' participation in WTT London

India’s leading table tennis players, including Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Diya Chitale, and Harmeet Desai, have been left stranded just days ahead of the WTT Contender event in London due to visa delays.

The Indian contingent, comprising seven paddlers, is set to compete in the tournament scheduled from October 21 to 26.

Despite applying for their visas well in advance, the players are still awaiting approval, but the clock is ticking.

“Manika (Batra) received her passport yesterday. I had applied for the visa on October 1, on arrival from China Smash. It’s almost three weeks now. And unfortunately, we have not got the visa yet,” Sathiyan Gnanasekaran told The Bridge on Sunday.

“With back-to-back tournaments, we apply as soon as we return from one. If the visa takes three weeks, we’re out of the next event. That’s just not sustainable,” he added.

With the tournament starting on October 22 (doubles qualification) and singles main draw on October 23, the delay has put their participation in doubt.

“If we don’t get the visa by October 21, we will have to withdraw. That would mean not just a missed opportunity but heavy financial and ranking penalties too. We don’t have the luxury of long visa windows,” he pointed.

The financial damage is estimated to be around ₹2 lakhs including airfare, accommodation, and entry fees. The withdrawal will have a bigger impact in terms of international rankings.

According to the current table tennis ranking system, the best eight performances in a year are considered and missing a tournament implies that one tournament will get a mandatory ‘zero’ — a blow that could hurt players’ seeding and eligibility in future international events.

“We’re under huge mental stress. Instead of focusing on preparation and performance, we’re stuck chasing embassies, writing emails, and rescheduling flights,” he highlighted.

The paddlers along with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) have made multiple efforts via the Sports Authority of India’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the UK High Commission in Chennai and Mumbai. But with Diwali holidays, no progress has been made.

The emotional toll of the uncertainty is evident.

“Even if we do manage to go, we’ll be landing just in time for the matches. There will be no time to settle, no time to train. It’s very frustrating and disheartening, especially after years of international experience. We’ve been to the UK multiple times. This should not be happening,” he added.

A bigger issue

The paddler’s visa delay isn’t a one off case, there have been several instances this year alone where athletes have faced delays in securing visas, forcing them to reschedule travel plans and wait for the last moment or, in some instances, even withdraw from competitions.

Several Indian athletes across disciplines like wrestling, archery, and athletics have faced visa hurdles this year.

Sathiyan urged on creating a green channel and on the need for a more structural solution to smoothen the process. He suggested that a pre-approved list of top athletes — including those supported by the TOPS scheme or representing India at Olympic-level events — should receive fast-tracked visa assistance, coordinated through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the respective sports federations.

“There needs to be a green channel or special support mechanism for elite athletes. We’re not going on vacation. We’re representing the country,” he said.

Earlier, Manika Batra had appealed on her social media on October 16, citing visa delay.

“Me and my teammates @sathiyantt, @Harmeetdesai, and @Diyachitalett & support staff applied for our UK visas immediately after our China tournament to play in London at the WTT Star Contender London 2025. I had planned to travel on 17 October to reach in time for practice. Contd…,” she wrote on X on October 16.

Today I received my passport — grateful to the Ministry of External Affairs, @DrSJaishankar Sir, and the @VFSGlobal team for helping me get it on time. Special thanks to Ritu ji from VFS for constantly being in touch. 🙏



"Today I received my passport — grateful to the Ministry of External Affairs, @DrSJaishankar Sir, and the @VFSGlobal team for helping me get it on time. Special thanks to Ritu ji from VFS for constantly being in touch.

"I’m still waiting for my colleagues’ visas @Diyachitalett @sathiyantt @HarmeetDesai Hoping they receive them soon. We’re on our duty to represent our country while everyone celebrates Diwali. Happy Diwali to all. Please help my teammates with their visas @UKinIndia," Manika pleaded.

While Manika received her visa on Saturday, the wait continues for the others.