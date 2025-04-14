UTT Season 6: Team rosters to be shaped by auction for the first time

Chinese paddler Fan Siqi, world No. 13 Bernadette Szocs, Olympians Aruna Quadri and Alvaro Robles, and several rising Indian paddlers led by Junior World No. 6 Ankur Bhattacharjee, will headline the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 player auction, set to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday.

For the first time in UTT history, team rosters will be shaped through a unique player auction, giving franchises greater control over their recruitment and strategies.

Virtual token for bids

Among the 56 players in the auction pool, youngsters Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade—India’s top-ranked women’s singles players—teenage sensation Syndrela Das, and former U-17 World No. 1 Payas Jain lead a group of 25 rising Indian stars under 25, who have earned their spot alongside seasoned pros like two-time champion Harmeet Desai, former winners Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, and WTT Contender Lagos 2024 winner Sreeja Akula.

All eight teams have been allotted 50 lakh virtual tokens to bid on the players, along with a one-time Right to Match (RTM) card to retain a player from the previous season by matching the final bid price.

The franchise-based league, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India, will take place from May 29 to June 15 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

Commenting on the player pool, they said: “UTT Season 6’s auction pool reflects just how far table tennis in India has come in the last five years. With 25 players under the age of 25 earning a spot in the pool alongside seasoned Indian and international stars, it’s clear the next generation is already stepping up to the table. Hosting the league in Ahmedabad, a city at the heart of India’s Olympic 2036 dream, feels fitting, as UTT continues to be the binding force bringing top-tier table tennis to every corner of the country.”

Twelve of the 16 foreign paddlers to feature in UTT Season 6 auction are Olympians.

Among those returning from previous seasons are UTT Season 2 champion Adriana Diaz and Spaniard Maria Xiao. Making their debuts are Britt Eerland, Dina Meshref, Zeng Jian, and Giorgia Piccolin. France’s Lilian Bardet, who impressed in his debut last season, returns, while former UTT champion Tiago Apolónia and Kirill Gerassimenko add experience. Kanak Jha, Ricardo Walther, and Izaac Quek are entering the player pool for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent is packed with emerging stars, including World Youth Championship medalists Taneesha Kotecha, Suhana Saini, and Sayali Wani, Asian Championships medalist Sarth Mishra, and rising talents like Jennifer Varghese, Abhinandh PB, and Deepit Patil, who are looking to go shoulder-to-shoulder with senior stalwarts.

Players will be divided into four base price categories—Pool A (11 lakh tokens), Pool B (7 lakh), Pool C (4 lakh), and Pool D (2 lakh). Bidding will follow a structured format with increments of 10,000 tokens, ensuring a competitive and strategic selection process as teams build their squads for UTT Season 6.

Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 Auction Pool

Pool A (11 lakh tokens): Alvaro Robles (Spain), Kanak Jha (United States of America), Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), Ricardo Walther (Germany), Quadri Aruna (Nigeria), Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico), Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Britt Eerland (Netherlands), Dina Meshref (Egypt), Fan Siqi (China), Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula

Pool B (7 lakh tokens): Lilian Badet (France), Tiago Apolónia (Portugal), Quek Izaac (Singapore), Giorgia Piccolin (Italy), Maria Xiao (Spain), Zeng Jian (Singapore), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Swastika Ghosh, Yashaswini Ghorpade

Pool C (4 lakh tokens): Akash Pal, Anirban Ghosh, Divyansh Srivastava, Payas Jain, Ronit Bhanja, Snehit Suravajjula, Anusha Kutumbale, Krittwika Sinha Roy, Madhurika Patkar, Reeth Rishya, Syndrela Das, Taneesha Kotecha

Pool D (2 lakh tokens): Chinmaya Somaiya, Deepit Patil, Jeet Chandra, Mudit Dani, P.B. Abhinandh, Raegan Albuquerque, Raj Mondal, Sarth Mishra, Sourav Saha, Sudhanshu Grover, Yashansh Malik, Ananya Chande, Jennifer Varghese, Nikhat Banu, Pritha Vartikar, Sayali Wani, Selena Selvakumar, Suhana Saini, Yashini Sivashankar.