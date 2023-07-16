Table Tennis
IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis: Chennai Lions v/s U Mumba TT- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the fourth match of IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis between Chennai Lions and U Mumba TT.
Chennai Lions take on U Mumba TT in the he fourth match of IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis.
Updates:
- 16 July 2023 2:37 PM GMT
Lily Zhang wins despite a tough fight from Sutirtha.
U Mumba's captain Lily Zhang wins the first game against Sutirtha Mukherjee as she takes three points from 8-10 down to win another point for U Mumba.
U Mumba TT 4-0 Chennai Lions
- 16 July 2023 2:23 PM GMT
That is a clean sweep.
What a performance!
Aruna Quadri sweeps across India's best paddler Sharath Kamal to win the final game 11-5 and give U Mumba a big lead.
U Mumba 3-0 Chennai Lions
- 16 July 2023 2:17 PM GMT
Aruna Quadri has stunned everyone here.
Sharath Kamal loses another game as Aruna Quadri wins 11-8 despite Sharath getting some lucky table edges. U Mumba TT is on a roll here.
U Mumba 2-0 Chennai Lions
- 16 July 2023 2:06 PM GMT
Sharath Kamal is stunned at the moment.
Aruna Quadri defeats Sharath Kamal 11-8 and the U Mumba fans go wild in the stands.
U Mumba 1-0 Chennai Lions
- 16 July 2023 2:00 PM GMT
Two top teams- Chennai Lions and U Mumba take on each other.
It is familiar foes as Sharath Kamal (Chennai Lions) takes on Aruna Quadri (U Mumba TT).