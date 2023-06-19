Table Tennis
2023 Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) schedule announced
The 2023 UTT will start with a clash between defending champions Chennai Lions and Puneri Platan on 13th July.
The organisers of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), on Monday, announced the schedule for the league's season 4 as it returns after a three-year hiatus.
The 2023 UTT season will start with defending champions Chennai Lions taking on Puneri Paltan at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on 13th July.
A total of 18 exciting ties including the semi-finals and final, will be played among the six franchisees starting 7.30PM and telecasted live on Sports18 and JioCinema. The semi-finals are scheduled on July 28 and 29 while the grand finale will be held on July 30.
The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India.
Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT are the other four franchisees to fight for the coveted title.
Bengaluru Smashers and U Mumba TT will begin their campaign in the second tie of the season on July 14 whereas Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers will play their opener on July 15.
UTT Season 4 will witness the presence of top global stars including ace African paddler Quadri Aruna (WR16) and USA’s Lily Zhang (WR24) alongside Indian stars Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.
Keeping up with the UTT’s tradition of unfolding exciting young Indian talents, Season 4 will also see some of the brightest Indian prospects in Payas Jain, SFR Snehit and Diya Chitale among many others.
Complete Schedule
13th July: Puneri Paltan v/s Chennai Lions
14th July: U Mumba v/s Bengaluru Smashers
15th July: Dabang Delhi v/s Goa Challengers
16th July: Chennai Lions v/s U Mumba
17th July: Puneri Paltan v/s Goa Challengers
18th July: Bengaluru Smashers v/s Dabang Delhi
19th July: Goa Challengers v/s U Mumba
20th July: Chennai Lions v/s Bengaluru Smashers
21st July: Dabang Delhi v/s Puneri Paltan
22nd July: Goa Challengers v/s Chennai Lions
23rd July: Puneri Paltan v/s Bengaluru Smashers
24th July: Dabang Delhi v/s U Mumba
25th July: Bengaluru Smashers v/s Goa Challengers
26th July: Chennai Smashers v/s Dabang Delhi
27th July: U Mumba v/s Puneri Platan
28th July: Semifinal 1
29th July: Semifinal 2
30th July: FINAL