2023 Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) schedule announced

The organisers of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), on Monday, announced the schedule for the league's season 4 as it returns after a three-year hiatus.

The 2023 UTT season will start with defending champions Chennai Lions taking on Puneri Paltan at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on 13th July.

A total of 18 exciting ties including the semi-finals and final, will be played among the six franchisees starting 7.30PM and telecasted live on Sports18 and JioCinema. The semi-finals are scheduled on July 28 and 29 while the grand finale will be held on July 30. The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India.

Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT are the other four franchisees to fight for the coveted title.

Bengaluru Smashers and U Mumba TT will begin their campaign in the second tie of the season on July 14 whereas Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers will play their opener on July 15.

UTT Season 4 will witness the presence of top global stars including ace African paddler Quadri Aruna (WR16) and USA’s Lily Zhang (WR24) alongside Indian stars Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

Keeping up with the UTT’s tradition of unfolding exciting young Indian talents, Season 4 will also see some of the brightest Indian prospects in Payas Jain, SFR Snehit and Diya Chitale among many others.



Complete Schedule

13th July: Puneri Paltan v/s Chennai Lions

14th July: U Mumba v/s Bengaluru Smashers

15th July: Dabang Delhi v/s Goa Challengers

16th July: Chennai Lions v/s U Mumba

17th July: Puneri Paltan v/s Goa Challengers

18th July: Bengaluru Smashers v/s Dabang Delhi

19th July: Goa Challengers v/s U Mumba

20th July: Chennai Lions v/s Bengaluru Smashers

21st July: Dabang Delhi v/s Puneri Paltan

22nd July: Goa Challengers v/s Chennai Lions

23rd July: Puneri Paltan v/s Bengaluru Smashers

24th July: Dabang Delhi v/s U Mumba

25th July: Bengaluru Smashers v/s Goa Challengers

26th July: Chennai Smashers v/s Dabang Delhi

27th July: U Mumba v/s Puneri Platan

28th July: Semifinal 1

29th July: Semifinal 2

30th July: FINAL