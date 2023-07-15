Table Tennis
IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis LIVE: Dabang Delhi TTC v/s Goa Challengers - Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi TTC.
In the third match of IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season Four, Dabang Delhi TTC will take on Goa Challengers.
Sathiyan will lead the charge of Dabang Delhi TTC while Harmeet for the Goa Challengers.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 15 July 2023 3:30 PM GMT
Sathiyan is looking clueless here.
Harmeet Desai wins the second game 11-5 and takes Goa Challengers closer to victory while Sathiyan has been poor today.
Goa Challengers 7-4 Dabang Delhi TTC
- 15 July 2023 3:22 PM GMT
Harmeet Desai starts with a win in the first game of men's singles.
Harmeet continues to dominate as he defeats Sathiyan 11-8 in the first game despite some fight from Sathiyan.
Goa Challengers 6-4 Dabang Delhi TTC
- 15 July 2023 3:09 PM GMT
Sathiya and Barbora comeback to win the final game.
Sathiyan/Barbora won the final game 11-4 here in this match but Harmeet/Suthasini were the clear winners of this battle.
Goa Challengers 5-4 Dabang Delhi TTC
- 15 July 2023 3:03 PM GMT
Harmeet/Suthasini continue their dominant display.
Another top-notch display from the Indo-Thai duo as Sathiyan and Barbora are unable to answer their attacks and lose 11-6.
Goa Challengers 5-3 Dabang Delhi TTC
- 15 July 2023 2:55 PM GMT
The duo of Harmeet and Barbora wrecks Sathiyan/Suthasini
That is some start from the Goa Challengers mixed doubles duo.
Harmeet and Babora defeat Sathiyan and Suthasini 11-2.
Goa Challengers 4-3 Dabang Delhi TTC
- 15 July 2023 2:45 PM GMT
Sreeja Akula wins a thriller.
It is a proper see-saw in the final game where Sreeja Akula reigns supreme and wins the game 11-7. Dabang Delhi and Goa Challengers are tied now.
Goa Challengers 3-3 Dabang Delhi TTC
- 15 July 2023 2:36 PM GMT
Reeth has stunned Sreeja in this one.
A good attacking show from Reeth and Sreeja made some errors on her returns costing her the game. Reeth wins 11-6.
Goa Challengers 3-2 Dabang Delhi TTC
- 15 July 2023 2:28 PM GMT
Sreeja Akula wins the first game.
National champion Sreeja Akula shows her prowess and takes the first game 11-7 after she was tied at 7-7.
- 15 July 2023 2:17 PM GMT
Alvaro Robles takes the match!
Easy win in the last game for Alvaro Robles with 11-4 and Goa Challengers move into the lead after the first match.
Goa Challengers 2-1 Dabang Delhi TTC