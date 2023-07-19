Table Tennis
IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis LIVE: U Mumba v/s Goa Challengers- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow all the LIVE action as U Mumba takes on Goa Challengers in Match 7 of IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4.
Harmeet Desai led Goa Challengers take on Lily Zhang led U Mumba. Both teams will look to produce an spectacle in the seventh match of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 19 July 2023 3:51 PM GMT
Harmeet does it for Goa Challengers!
Fantastic comeback from India number 1. After losing the first game 10-11, Harmeet comes back to beat Manav 11-7 and 11-8. Goa Challengers are just one point away from victory.
Goa Challengers 7-5 U Mumba
- 19 July 2023 3:25 PM GMT
Harmeet and Suthasini win the match 2-1 and keep Goa in lead.
A brilliant series of three games where the Goan pair of Harmeet and Suthasini reigned supreme with a 2-1 score line and put the Goa Challengers in the lead.
Goa Challengers 5-4 U Mumba
- 19 July 2023 2:58 PM GMT
Diya is thrilled after winning the final game.
A close game and Diya win it 11-9 to bring U Mumba back on level terms. With that, we move to the big encounter between Lily Zhang/Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai/ Suthasini.
Goa Challengers 3-3 U Mumba
- 19 July 2023 2:47 PM GMT
Suthasini puts Goa Challengers in lead.
Suthasini beats Diya 11-9 and that means Goa Challengers are in the lead now. A couple of edges went Suthasini's way but she won't be complaining.
Goa Challengers 3-2 U Mumba
- 19 July 2023 2:34 PM GMT
Suthasini wins the first game comfortably.
Suthasini takes the first game 11-7 despite Diya trying to make a comeback. Goa Challengers are back on the level term.
Goa Challengers 2-2 U Mumba
- 19 July 2023 2:24 PM GMT
Alvaro Robles makes a comeback in game three but Aruna Quadri has done his job.
A strategy switch in the final game from Alvaro after losing the second game on golden point, he wins the final game 11-8 and gets the first point for Goa Challengers.
Goa 1-2 U Mumba
- 19 July 2023 2:09 PM GMT
Aruna roars after taking the first game.
A comprehensive win for Aruna Quadri in the first game as he wins 11-6 and Alvaro is struggling with his rhythm it seems.
First point for U Mumba.
U Mumba 1-0 Goa Challengers