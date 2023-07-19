Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis LIVE: U Mumba v/s Goa Challengers- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow all the LIVE action as U Mumba takes on Goa Challengers in Match 7 of IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4.

IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis LIVE: U Mumba v/s Goa Challengers- Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Harmeet Desai (UTT)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 July 2023 3:51 PM GMT

Harmeet Desai led Goa Challengers take on Lily Zhang led U Mumba. Both teams will look to produce an spectacle in the seventh match of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-07-19 13:59:57
>Load More
Table TennisIndian table tennisUltimate Table Tennis
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X