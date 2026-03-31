UTT 2026: UP Prometheans replace Chennai Lions

A new franchise based in Uttar Pradesh named UP Prometheans will join the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) ahead of its seventh season in July later this year.

The Prometheans enter the league as a replacement for Chennai Lions, who have taken an exit from the competition.

The team is owned by first-generation entrepreneur and Mukesh Sharma, the chairperson of Prometheus School in Noida. The UP Prometheans also own a team in the upcoming Shooting League of India (SLI) and Professional Golf Tour of India's (PGTI) 72 The League, which held its inaugural edition earlier this year.

Prometheans enter the UTT a week after last edition's runner-up Jaipur Patriots were axed from the league for financial non-compliance.

The 2026 UTT will now feature seven teams, down from eight last year. However the total number of ties will increase to 24, up from 23 in the last two seasons, with a single round-robin format set to be introduced for in the league stage.