UTT 2025: Ahmedabad SG Pipers’ win over Chennai Lions; Jaipur Patriots defeat U Mumba

Ayhika Mukherjee starred as Ahmedabad SG Pipers sealed their first win of IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6, edging Stanley’s Chennai Lions 8-7 in a tightly contested tie on Thursday. Earlier, Sreeja Akula powered Jaipur Patriots to a thrilling 8-7 victory over U Mumba TT. All ties are broadcast live on Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 2 Tamil, and streamed on JioHotstar.

Staged under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, IndianOil UTT continues to grow as a premier professional league. All 23 ties, over 16 action-packed days, will take place at Ahmedabad’s EKA Arena, with tickets available only on BookMyShow.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers came out swinging as Ricardo Walther dominated the opening tie with a 3-0 win over Payas Jain, setting the tone. Ayhika followed with a gritty 2-1 comeback over Poymantee Baisya, sealing the decider on Golden Point. The pair then teamed up to clinch the mixed doubles 2-1, giving Ahmedabad early control despite a late game loss in the third.

Chennai Lions clawed their way back as Kirill Gerassimenko edged Snehit Suravajjula 2-1 in the men’s singles. But Snehit’s second-game win proved pivotal, tipping the tie in Ahmedabad’s favour. Fan Siqi closed the evening with a clinical 3-0 sweep over Giorgia Piccolin, rescuing three crucial games for the Lions. Though the Pipers had already sealed the tie 8-7, Chennai’s total of seven games won could prove vital in the long run.

Ayhika was named the Indian Player of the Tie for her display, while Walther took home the Foreign Player of the Tie honour. Fan Siqi claimed the Shot of the Tie award.

In Thursday’s first match, Indian ace Sreeja Akula stunned World No. 12 Bernadette Szocs in a marquee singles clash, powering Jaipur Patriots to a narrow win over U Mumba TT. Kanak Jha set the tone with a 2-1 victory over Lilian Bardet, before Sreeja delivered the upset of the night with a dominant decider against Szocs. U Mumba hit back as Szocs and Akash Pal swept the mixed doubles 3-0 to shift the momentum.

Jeet Chandra kept Jaipur alive with a gritty comeback against Akash, forcing a decider where Britt Eerland’s experience sealed the deal, edging past Yashaswini Ghorpade 2-1. Szocs and Akash were named Foreign and Indian Players of the Tie, while Jeet took home Shot of the Tie honours.

At the Dream UTT Juniors—a joint initiative by IndianOil UTT and Dream Sports Foundation—PBG Pune Jaguars cruised to a 7-2 win over Dabang Delhi TTC, with Atharva Nawarange starring in both singles and doubles alongside Tushti Sood. In a nail-biter, Kolkata ThunderBlades edged Dempo Goa Challengers 5-4, with Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar each winning their singles rubbers and combining for a crucial point in doubles.

Final Scores

Jaipur Patriots 8-7 U Mumba TT

Kanak Jha bt. Lilian Bardet 2-1 (11-6, 7-11, 11-9)

Sreeja Akula bt. Bernadette Szocs 2-1 (11-9, 8-11, 11-5)

Kanak Jha/Sreeja Akula lost to Akash Pal/Bernadette Szocs 0-3 (8-11, 6-11, 6-11)

Jeet Chandra bt. Akash Pal 2-1 (5-11, 11-10, 11-7)

Britt Eerland bt. Yashaswini Ghorpade 2-1 (11-7, 11-4, 7-11)

Ahmedabad SG Pipers 8-7 Stanley’s Chennai Lions

Ricardo Walther bt. Payas Jain 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-5)

Ayhika Mukherjee bt. Poymantee Baisya 2-1 (11-9, 7-11, 11-10)

Ricardo Walther/Ayhika Mukherjee bt. Kirill Gerassimenko/Poymantee Baisya 2-1 (11-2, 11-6, 7-11)

Snehit Suravajulla lost to Kirill Gerassimenko 1-2 (7-11, 11-3, 7-11)

Giorgia Piccolin lost to Fan Siqi 0-3 (9-11, 4-11, 2-11)