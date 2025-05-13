UTT: 1.3x rise and poised for growth with new broadcast deal

IndianOil UTT has rapidly become one of the most coveted global sports properties in table tennis. In 2024, the league saw 20 million viewers across TV and OTT, a 1.3x increase from the previous year.

And now, IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has entered into a three-year partnership with India’s leading sports broadcaster, JioStar, aiming to elevate the sport’s presence and popularity across the nation.

As UTT’s Official Broadcast & Streaming Partner, JioStar will exclusively deliver live, multilingual coverage across TV and digital platforms through 2027, making sure fans across the country can experience the energy of world-class table tennis like never before.

With this multi-year collaboration in place, the league is positioned to build on its momentum and drive the next phase of growth for Indian table tennis.

Speaking on the partnership, IndianOil UTT co-promoters Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj said: “Over the past few years, Indian table tennis has made meaningful strides, and IndianOil UTT’s mission has been to accelerate that progress by providing a world-class platform for homegrown talent. Our partnership with JioStar for the next three seasons will help us deepen that impact by reaching more households, engaging new audiences, and laying a stronger foundation for the next generation of Indian table tennis stars.”

This partnership is not just about viewership but shaping the future of Indian table tennis. Rising stars like Diya Chitale, Payas Jain, Ankur Bhattacharjee, and Yashaswini Ghorpade will take center stage alongside Olympians Aruna Quadri, Alvaro Robles, Bernadette Szocs, and Adriana Diaz and China’s Fan Siqi. India’s elite—Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, and Sreeja Akula—complete a thrilling lineup that promises world-class action and inspiration in equal measure.

A total of 48 top-tier paddlers will compete across eight franchises in IndianOil UTT Season 6: Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Dempo Goa Challengers TT, Jaipur Patriots, Kolkata ThunderBlades, PBG Pune Jaguars, and U Mumba TT. The Harmeet Desai-led Dempo Goa Challengers are the reigning two-time champions, aiming to become the first team to win three titles.

Powered by JioStar’s extensive broadcast network, IndianOil UTT Season 6 will reach fans across the country through a dynamic mix of television and digital platforms. Live coverage kicks off on Star Sports 2 (opening day), Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports Tamil. Fans can also stream the high-octane action on JioHotstar in English, Hindi, and Tamil.