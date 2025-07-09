WTT US Smash: Manush-Diya reach mixed doubles quarters

The Indian table tennis mixed doubles pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale stormed into the quarter-finals of 2025 WTT US Smash at the Orleans Arena on Tuesday.

Shah and Chitale, seeded seventh in the competition, registered a come-from-behind 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 victory over Oh Jun Sung of Korea and Odo Satsuki of Japan in the Round of 16.

Shah and Chitale, the highest ranked Indians in the world, were posed some tough questions but managed to emerge victorious in a battle which lasted over 33 minutes.

Elsewhere, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has reached men's singles Round of 32 with a first round win over fellow Indian Manav Thakkar.

Sathiyan, who had to work through the qualification rounds, prevailed 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8 against India's highest ranked men's singles paddler.

Thakkar, meanwhile, still has his campaign kicking in the men's doubles discipline, where he and Shah received a first round bye.

In women's singles, Sreeja Akula made it to the second round with a 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei's Chien Tung-Chuan.

Manika Batra, on the other hand, had her campaign cut short in the opening round itself as she fell to a 1-3 loss to Huang Yi-Hua of Chinese Taipei.

Similarly, India's women's doubles campaign too was cut short in the first round as Yashashwini Ghorpade and Diya Chitale went down 1-3 to Hina Hayata and Mima Ito of Japan.