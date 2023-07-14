Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 LIVE: Bengaluru Smashers v/s U Mumba- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 clash between Bengaluru Smashers and U Mumba.

Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 LIVE: Bengaluru Smashers v/s U Mumba- Scores, Updates, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 July 2023 3:07 PM GMT

In the second match of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4, Bengaluru Smashers will take on U Mumba. Manika Batra and Manush Shah will be the major stars to look for.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-07-14 13:39:43
>Load More
Table TennisIndian table tennisUltimate Table Tennis
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X