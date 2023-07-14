Table Tennis
Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 LIVE: Bengaluru Smashers v/s U Mumba- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 clash between Bengaluru Smashers and U Mumba.
In the second match of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4, Bengaluru Smashers will take on U Mumba. Manika Batra and Manush Shah will be the major stars to look for.
Live Updates
- 14 July 2023 3:07 PM GMT
Manav Thakkar and Lily Zhang make a comeback to win the first game.
It went to the golden point with scores tied at 10-10 and the Mumba duo take it home.
Bengaluru Smashers 10-11 U Mumba
- 14 July 2023 2:52 PM GMT
Manika Batra wins the match and a crucial point.
A superb return from Manika Batra and she wins the 11-6 the final game.
Bengaluru Smashers 4-2 U Mumba
- 14 July 2023 2:43 PM GMT
Superb comeback from Diya Chitale.
Diya defeats Manika Batra 11-7 in the second game to tie this match and get a crucial point for her team.
Bengaluru Smashers 3-2 U Mumba
- 14 July 2023 2:35 PM GMT
Manika Batra wins the first game!
What a contest this was!
Diya Chitale gave tight fight to Manika Batra but Manika wins the golden point to win the game 11-10.
Bengaluru Smashers 3-1 U Mumba
- 14 July 2023 2:22 PM GMT
Kiril wins the final game and it was a thriller.
Kiril wins the match in the third game 11-8 to bring Bengaluru Smashers in the lead. Thrilling stuff as both paddlers were not ready to give up.
Bengaluru Smashers 2-1 U Mumba
- 14 July 2023 2:14 PM GMT
Aruna makes a comeback in the second game.
A tight battle and the experienced campaigner Arun Quadri wins the second game 11-9 to bring his team back in the game.
Bengaluru Smashers 1-1 U Mumba
- 14 July 2023 2:07 PM GMT
Kiril with an easy win the first game.
Skipper Kiril gets Bengaluru Smashers to a winning start with a big win of 11-3 in the first game. Aruna Quadri needs to make a comeback.
Bengaluru Smashers 1-0 U Mumba