Table Tennis
Ultimate Table Tennis LIVE: Puneri Paltan TT v/s Chennai Lions- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the first game of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 between Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan TT.
Defending champions Chennai Lions take on Puneri Paltan TT in the opening game of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4.
Will Chennai start their title defense with a win?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 13 July 2023 4:01 PM GMT
Manush Shah won the third game to get a consolation point.
Finally a win for Manush Shah. He defeats Benedikt Duda 11-7 in the last game.
Chennai Lions 9-3 Puneri Paltan
- 13 July 2023 3:51 PM GMT
Benedikt wins the second game too!
Chennai Lions showing their prowess as Benedikt has dominated his opponent and won another game 11-7.
Chennai Lions 9-2 Puneri Paltan
- 13 July 2023 3:40 PM GMT
Benedikt Duda wins the first game 11-9 and that is the win for Chennai Lions.
A solid 11-9 win for Benedikt Duda against Manush Shah and Chennai Lions has assured their first win of the season.
Chennai Lions 8-2 Puneri Paltan
- 13 July 2023 3:33 PM GMT
Manush Shah takes on Benedikt Duda.
Manush will play Benedikt Duda in order to save some points Puneri Paltan, who is on the verge of a loss.
- 13 July 2023 3:25 PM GMT
Sharath/Yangzi wins third game of the match.
Another comfortable win for the Chennai duo as the defending champions close on to a win.
Chennai Lions 7-2 Puneri Paltan TT
- 13 July 2023 3:20 PM GMT
Puneri Paltan fights but Sharath/Yangzi win again.
The experienced duo had won another game to give the sixth point to the Chennai Lions and they are just two points away from their win.
Chennai Lions 6-2 Puneri Paltan
- 13 July 2023 3:13 PM GMT
Chennai Lions heading close to win.
The experienced pair of Sharath and Yangzi win the first game comfortably 11-5 to win the 5th point for Chennai Lions.
Chennai Lions 5-2 Puneri Paltan
- 13 July 2023 2:58 PM GMT
Finally, Archana wins a game.
Archana holds her nerve this time and takes the golden point to win one point for her team.
Chennai Lion 4-2 Puneri Paltan