Ultimate Table Tennis extends broadcast deal with Viacom18

Ultimate Table Tennis has partnered with Viacom18 to bring the table tennis action from the upcoming season of the league.

UTT 2024 is scheduled to be held in Chennai from August 22 to September 7 and will be streamed on JioCinema for free and broadcasted on the Sports18 Network.

This deal earmarks the second year of partnership between UTT and Viacom18 following a successful collaboration last season.

The franchise-based league, which is in its fifth season, will witness 17 days of high-voltage and entertaining action as JioCinema and the Sports18 Network will bring high-octane matches in English and Hindi for table tennis and sports enthusiasts.

﻿UTT, a league growing in stature



Launched in 2017 and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India, UTT has rapidly become one of the most sought-after global sports properties in table tennis.



The league has played a significant role in the growth of Indian table tennis, contributing to India’s historic qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.



Talking about the association, UTT co-promoters Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, expressed, “Our partnership with Viacom18 highlights our mutual dedication to expanding table tennis in India. With their mandate for the Paris 2024, Viacom18 will showcase our top Indian paddlers as they compete on the biggest stage."

"The transition to UTT 2024 following the Olympics will be seamless. Viacom18’s extensive reach and commitment to sports streaming and broadcasting will ensure that the excitement of UTT 2024 is felt in every corner of the country,” they added.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Ultimate Table Tennis. The league has captivated the audience by putting high-quality competition and fine performances by Indian and international star paddlers on the centre stage,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Acquisitions, & Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava.

﻿Increased teams in UTT 2024



The league garnered a combined viewership of more than 33 million over 18 days on JioCinema and the Sports18 Network last season.

This year expanding its footprint, UTT will feature eight teams for the first time with the addition of Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots.

The other six teams participating in this edition are: PBG Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and Chennai Lions.



A total of 48 premier paddlers, including top Indian players like Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sreeja Akula alongside 16 global stars such as World No. 9 Bernadette Szocs, World No. 16 Nina Mittelham and Nigeria’s ace player Quadri Aruna, are set to compete in the UTT 2024.



The Player Draft will take place in Mumbai on July 10.

