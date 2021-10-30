Table Tennis
Tunis WTT Contender LIVE - G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai win Gold - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog, Medal
The Indian men's doubles pair of G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai will take on the French duo of Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin for the Gold Medal. The match is expected to begin at 4 pm IST.
Live Updates
- 30 Oct 2021 11:44 AM GMT
That's all folks!
That's all we have from India's campaign at the 2021 Tunis WTT Contender. Just one medal to boast of for India, but it is a GOLD. A wonderful display to cap off things by Sathiyan and Harmeet and the fans could not have asked for anything more.
- 30 Oct 2021 11:40 AM GMT
DREAM RUN!
This is nothing short of a dream run for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai in Tunis. They had won just one match together as a pair before this tournament, but here they have won 4 in a row to be crowned the CHAMPIONS!
WHAT A PERFORMANCE!
- 30 Oct 2021 11:36 AM GMT
11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-6
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai were never really put in any big trouble by Emmanuel and Cassin. The only time the French duo looked like posing any threat was the second game, which the Indians lost.
Sathiyan and Harmeet win the final 3-1 and have are the 2021 TUNIS WTT CONTENDER CHAMPIONSSSS!
- 30 Oct 2021 11:34 AM GMT
Sathiyan-Harmeet WIN
The Indians have pocketed the fourth game 11-6 and they have won the match. Scratch that, they are the 2021 Tunis WTT Contender Men's Doubles Champions!!!!!
- 30 Oct 2021 11:32 AM GMT
Sathiyan-Harmeet in control
The Indians seem to be in control of the proceedings at the moment. They lead 6-4, but even a slight slip up can force them into the fifth and final game - not something they would want.
- 30 Oct 2021 11:26 AM GMT
Great start for India!
A great start for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai as they take 4-1 lead in the fourth game. Can they close this off here?
- 30 Oct 2021 11:23 AM GMT
India go 2-1 up
Sathiyan and Harmeet trailed for a major portion of that game, but they step up when it matter the most to take the third game 11-9.
India leads the match 2-1. Just one more game away from the 2021 WTT Tunis Contender title.
- 30 Oct 2021 11:20 AM GMT
India take the lead
Sathiyan and Harmeet have now taken the lead, albeit by just a point. They are 9-8 up.
- 30 Oct 2021 11:16 AM GMT
Close
The Indians equalised at 4-4, but the French pair has a one-point advantage at 6-5 now. This has been close so far.
- 30 Oct 2021 11:14 AM GMT
The French duo leads
Game number 3 has started and the French duo continues their merry ways. They are 4-2 up.