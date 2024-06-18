Road to Paris: Stupa facilitates Indian Table Tennis Team’s preparations

Further to the Indian table tennis team’s first-time-ever qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024 through World Rankings, Stupa Sports Analytics, a leading sports technology company, organized a performance analytics camp in association with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and approved by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for both the Indian table tennis men’s and women’s teams.

The camp, which was held from June 7-16, marks a significant preparatory phase as the Indian table tennis team prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The camp featured prominent players Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakker, Manika Batra, Archana Kamath, and Sreeja Akula. Additionally, reserve players G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee also participated in the camp. Stupa’s analytical expertise played a key role in helping the team articulate strategies on how to play against the world’s best players.

Stupa has been committed to supporting Indian table tennis, highlighted by their co-hosting the WTT Star Contender in India, where Sreeja Akula secured her qualification for the Olympics. Contributing to the preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024, Stupa is providing advanced performance analytics and data support to the Indian team.

Deepak Malik, Co-Founder & COO, of Stupa Sports Analytics and former coach of the Indian Table Tennis Team, oversaw all analytical requirements during the camp and also offered valuable suggestions and inputs, based on the data derived from Stupa’s smart AI solutions to both players and the coaching staff.

Highlighting the critical role technology can play in player preparation, Deepak Malik, Co-Founder & COO, of Stupa Sports Analytics and former coach of the Indian Table Tennis Team, said, “To organize a preparatory camp, which has been approved by SAI and recommended by both Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and Massimo Constantini (Head coach of the Indian table tennis team), is an honor for us. Through this camp, our goal is to empower the Indian table tennis team with precise analytics and insights, which will enhance their performances. By understanding game styles, trends, and patterns, our tech will help the players develop specific tactics and focus on improvement areas. We are committed to helping our athletes reach their maximum potential and bring glory to India."

Massimo Constantini, Head Coach of the Indian Table Tennis Team, added, "Qualifying for Paris through the World Rankings is a significant milestone for India, placing us among the top 16 teams globally, a position we aim to sustain consistently. Stupa has been instrumental in our journey, providing comprehensive data that complements coaching insights with statistical analysis and visual aids."

"Metrics on ball contact, player movement, and shot timing have greatly enhanced our preparation and performance discussions. This analytical support is crucial in training camps, just like physiotherapy and fitness regimes. Stupa's involvement in prestigious events like the WTT Star Contender underscores their leadership in sports analytics, offering federations and clubs an invaluable suite of tools. Their innovation sets them apart in the industry, supporting our quest for excellence on the global stage," he added further.

The Paris Olympics are set to start from July 26, 2024, with table tennis matches starting from July 27. The women’s and men’s singles gold medal matches are slated for August 3 & 4, respectively.