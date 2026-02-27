Singapore Smash: Manav-Manush face semi-final exit after a 5-game thriller

The top Indian doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah faced a semi-final exit at the 2026 WTT Singapore Smash at the Infinity Arena in The Kallang on Friday.

The duo battled fiercely against the higher-seeded French brothers, Alexis and Felix Lebrun, but eventually fell short in 6-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-9, 8-11 in a five-game thriller.

This marked India's best-ever outing at a WTT Grand Smash event. Manav and Manush were the first Indians to reach the semifinals of this top-tier WTT tournament.

The dynamic Indian duo had their moments throughout the match and looked impressive on their attack against one of the best defensive returns.

After dropping the first game, the Indian pair bounced back brilliantly to win the second and even had a game point opportunity in the third game.

But they missed out on that, and the French pair took the game in extra points. However, Manav and Manush composed themselves and forced a decider by winning the 4th game.

The decider was close, but in the dying moments, the Indian pair dropped a few crucial points, including an unlucky deflection from the net at 10-7.

Manav saved the first match point with a brilliant low return from just above the floor, but eventually the French pair progressed to the final with a 3-2 win.