Sharath, Sathiyan, Manika to lead Indian challenge at WTT Star Contender Goa

The World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa 2023, set to begin in Panjim’s Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, from 27th February – 5th March 2023 is going to be a feast for fans of Table Tennis (TT) like no other.

The WTT Star Contender is the biggest ever table tennis tournament that India would have ever hosted and will see top international stars in action.

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal along with Sathiyan Gnansekaran, Payas Jain & Wesley Do Rosario will lead the charge in the Men’s Singles draw for India, while the Women’s singles will see Manika Batra spearhead the Indian challenge with Sreeja Akula and Suhana Saini.

The main draw of the event will start on March 1st, 2023, post the two days of qualifications scheduled for the 27th & 28th of February 2023.



“The WTT Star Contender Goa marks a special moment for table tennis in India and I am thrilled to be a part of this landmark event. I strongly believe that this event will offer a unique platform for India to demonstrate its ability to host more world-class table tennis events and drive the growth and development of the sport within the country while inspiring younger athletes and fans who will get a chance to witness world-class table tennis competition for the first time in India,” said Sharath Kamal Achanta.

A great second week of training sessions and the anticipation of #WTTStarContenderGoa rises! Really looking forward! 🏓 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/dMH18iDcIF — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) February 23, 2023

Leading the international challenge at the WTT Star Contender Goa will include the legendary paddler & reigning Olympic Champion from China, Ma Long, World No.1 Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin and Tomokazu Harimoto and Truls Moregardh in the Men’s singles draw while the women’s singles will see four of the top 5 women paddlers in action including World No. 1 Sun Yingsha and reigning Olympic Champion Chen Meng.



The men’s doubles main draw will see the Indian duo of Sharath Kamal & G Sathiyan leading the Indian challenge along with Harmeet Desai & Manav Vikash Thakkar, while Manika Batra along with Archana Girish Kamath will be seen in action along with the duo of Sreeja Akula and Diya Parag Chitale.



In the mixed doubles main three Indian pair will be seen in action that includes Manika Batra pairing up with G Sathiyan while Manav Vikash Thakkar will team up with Archana Girish Kamath and Suhana Saini will pair up with Wesley Do Rosario.



The qualification round of the event that will start the official proceeding for the WTT Star Contender Goa on 27th February will see a total of 13 Indians in action in the Men’s Singles Category that would include Manush Utpalbhai Shah, Sanil Shetty & Harmeet Desai while 15 Indian’s including Archana Girish Kamath and Reeth Tennison will fight for a spot in the main draw of the women’s singles category.

