Sathiyan Gnanasekaran continues winning streak with WTT Feeder Vientiane title

Indian table tennis star Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, the second seed in the tournament, capped a remarkable period of form by winning the men’s singles title at the WTT Feeder Vientiane.

In a clash against top seed Ryoichi Yoshiyama of Japan, Sathiyan delivered a dominant performance in the final, overcoming his opponent with a convincing 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 12-10) victory. The tournament was held from August 11-15, 2025, at the ITECC Mall in Vientiane, Laos.

This victory not only secured him the championship but also provided crucial ranking points and prize money from the $30,000 event, which is an important stepping stone for players on the professional circuit.

This latest triumph follows closely on the heels of another significant achievement for Sathiyan. Just a few weeks prior, he had partnered with Akash Pal to clinch the men's doubles title at the WTT Contender Lagos. Their victory against a formidable French duo of Jules Rolland and Leo De Nodrest with a 3-0 scoreline showcased Sathiyan's versatility and skill, highlighting his ability to excel in both singles and doubles formats.

The momentum from that success was clearly on display in Vientiane, where he navigated a tough singles draw with confidence. He began his campaign with a decisive win over local wild card Anane Vongsa of Laos, followed by strong performances against Singapore's LE Ellsworth and his compatriot Akash Pal.

His hard-fought semifinal win against Hong Kong's Yiu Kwan To by 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 12-10) set the stage for his commanding final performance. This back-to-back success underscores his current peak form and solidifies his status as one of India’s most prominent paddlers.

This latest victory marks his second WTT Feeder men's singles title, following his historic win at the WTT Feeder Beirut in March 2024, where he defeated his compatriot Manav Thakkar in the final.