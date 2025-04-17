“Top 50, then top 20”: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran plots his return to the elite

Indian table tennis ace Sathiyan Gnanasekaran finds himself at an exciting juncture in his journey as the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league prepares for Season 6.

The recent player auction, held on Tuesday, brought a fresh spark to the league and marked a new chapter in Indian table tennis.

“It was fantastic,” Sathiyan told The Bridge in an exclusive interview, reflecting on the live auction experience.

“This was the first time a player auction was held for a table tennis league, and it was super exciting to watch it live. Everyone was going hard for the players they wanted, and I’m really happy to be back with Dabang Delhi.”

Sathiyan, who was retained by his former team, is set to return with a renewed sense of motivation and familiarity, as he eyes a strong campaign in the upcoming season.

Facing fierce rivals

With the UTT line-ups now confirmed, Sathiyan is already setting his sights on key competitors.

“There are a lot of good players in the league, but one of the toughest would definitely be Alvaro. He’s been a fierce competitor. I’m excited to play against him and Kanak this season,” he said, embracing the spirit of competition.

Road to recovery and resurgence

Sathiyan’s journey hasn’t been without its setbacks. Once ranked inside the top 25 in the world, he faced injury-related challenges that derailed his momentum.

“From 2014, when I joined the Indian team, to 2023, I had a great run in the top 50 and 25. But I hit a slump due to some injury issues,” he shared.

“Now, I’m working on my fitness to be in top shape. With the new WTT system, a lot has changed in the international calendar. You need to be physically and mentally fit to maintain your rankings.”

The WTT Series Finals Rankings, introduced for 2025, have changed the qualification path for the WTT Finals — demanding consistent performances across the year. For Sathiyan, that means more focus, more grind.

With the World Championships on the horizon, Sathiyan has a clear roadmap:

“I want to break back into the top 50, and eventually aim for the top 20 again. The World Championships is my first target, and after that, there’s no break as we head straight into UTT Season 6 in Ahmedabad. It’s crucial to stay in good form and be physically prepared.”

As he continues his comeback trail, Sathiyan remains one of the most dedicated names in Indian table tennis — ready to inspire with every match.

“I hope we can deliver a Dabang performance yet again,” he smiled.

With passion in his heart and purpose in his game, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is a player to watch out for — not just in the UTT, but on the global stage.