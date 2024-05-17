Poymantee Baisya and Akash clinch mixed doubles title at WTT Feeder Cappadocia

The Indian table tennis duo of Poymantee Baisya and Akash emerged victorious in the mixed doubles finals at the ongoing World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder tournament held in Cappadocia, on Friday. The duo secured their triumph after a fierce battle against fellow Indians Anirban Ghosh and Swastika Ghosh.

Akash Pal and Poymantee Baisya showcased their prowess on the table as they advanced to the final by defeating the Ukrainian pair of Andrii Grebeniuk and Dymytrenko in the semifinals with a commanding 3-0 victory (11-8, 11-4, 11-6). On the other side, Anirban and Swastika secured their spot in the final by overcoming the Ukrainian duo Mykyta Zavada and Veronika Matiunina in a closely contested match, clinching the victory with a scoreline of 3-2 (11-8, 8-11, 12-14, 11-6, 11-7).

The much-anticipated final saw an intense showdown between the two Indian pairs. In a nail-biting encounter, Anirban and Swastika emerged triumphant with a hard-fought 3-2 victory (15-13, 12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 13-11), securing the prestigious title.

Meanwhile, in other notable performances, Krittwika, ranked world number 338, stunned her opponent, ranked world number 55 from Taiwan, in a thrilling encounter in the round of 16. Displaying exceptional skill and determination, Krittwika secured a remarkable 3-2 victory (11-7, 6-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-4), advancing to the quarterfinals with an impressive display.

Poymantee Baisya and Krittwika Roy are set to showcase their talent once again in the finals of the women's doubles competition later today. The duo secured their spot in the finals with a dominant performance in the semifinals, defeating Germany's Franziska Schreiner and India's Yashaswini Ghorpade with a convincing 3-0 victory (11-7, 11-1, 14-12).