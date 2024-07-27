Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Table Tennis
Olympics 2024 Table Tennis LIVE: Harmeet Desai takes on Zaid Abo Yaman- Blog, Update, Scores
Harmeet Desai will play the preliminary round in the men's singles category in tale tennis, in his Olympic debut match.
India's table tennis journey at the Paris Olympics will kick off from today, with Olympic debutant Harmeet Desai taking on Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan in the preliminary round in the men's singles category.
Seeded 49th for the event, Harmeet will face 3rd seed Felix Lebrun if he gets past Abo Yaman today.
Catch all the LIVE action here:
Live Updates
2024-07-27 13:00:44
- 27 July 2024 1:48 PM GMT
The players are here!
Harmeet and Abo Yaman are here. The match is moments away from getting started.
- 27 July 2024 1:22 PM GMT
Welcome!
Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the men's table tennis singles preliminary game between India's Harmeet Desai and Jordan's Zaid Abo Yaman
Next Story