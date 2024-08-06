Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Olympics 2024 Table Tennis LIVE: India men's team in action against China- Blog, Updates, Scores
The Indian men's team comprises Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar taking on China's Wang Chuqin, Ma Long, and Fan Zhendong.
The Indian men's team in table tennis will be in action today in the round of 16 against a formidable Chinese team.
The trio of Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar will go up against Wang Chuqin, Ma Long, and Fan Zhendong.
Live Updates
2024-08-06 06:58:29
- 6 Aug 2024 7:37 AM GMT
Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the round of 16 table tennis team match!
India will face China in their first match, a very tough match to start with
The Indian team comprises of Sharath Kamal, Manav Thakkar, and Harmeet Desai.
World no.1 Wang Chuqin, no.2 Fan Zhendong, and world no.6 Ma Long make up the Chinese team, a formidable trio.
Can India do the unthinkable?
