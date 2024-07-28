Bg

Table Tennis

Olympics 2024 Table Tennis LIVE: Sreeja advances, Sharath up next- Blog, Updates, Scores

Four Indian paddlers are in action at Paris today and bar Harmeet, who played yesterday, the others will play their first game.

Olympics 2024 Table Tennis LIVE

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 July 2024 10:35 AM GMT

It's the second day of the table tennis action at Paris and today there will be four Indians taking the court.

Sreeja Akula made light work of her Swedish opponent Christina Kallberg winning comfortably in straight sets.

It will now be followed by Sharath Kamal taking on Deni Kozul of Slovenia.

Manika Batra will play Anna Hursey of Great Britian before Harmeet Desai will be up against Frenchman Felix Lebrun.

﻿Catch all the LIVE action here:

Live Updates

2024-07-28 08:20:08
