Olympics 2024 Table Tennis LIVE: Sreeja advances, Sharath up next- Blog, Updates, Scores
Four Indian paddlers are in action at Paris today and bar Harmeet, who played yesterday, the others will play their first game.
It's the second day of the table tennis action at Paris and today there will be four Indians taking the court.
Sreeja Akula made light work of her Swedish opponent Christina Kallberg winning comfortably in straight sets.
It will now be followed by Sharath Kamal taking on Deni Kozul of Slovenia.
Manika Batra will play Anna Hursey of Great Britian before Harmeet Desai will be up against Frenchman Felix Lebrun.
Catch all the LIVE action here:
Live Updates
- 28 July 2024 10:35 AM GMT
Game 6, Kamal 10-10 Kozul, Kozul wipes away the lead!
Kozul brings himself back into the game and makes it 10-10!
- 28 July 2024 10:31 AM GMT
Game 6, Kamal 9-5 Kozul, Kamal two away from an incredible comeback!
Kamal has put up an outstanding performance since going 3-1 down and is now in a commanding position to take this to the deciding set!
- 28 July 2024 10:30 AM GMT
Game 6, Kamal 7-2 Kozul, Kamal outstanding!
He is at his confident best and is now five points ahead of Kozul!
- 28 July 2024 10:29 AM GMT
Game 6 begins!
Can Kamal keep it up and level the game 3-3?
- 28 July 2024 10:23 AM GMT
Game 5, Kamal 7-7 Kozul, Kozul levels it up!
Kozul is relentless and has pulled things back now!
- 28 July 2024 10:21 AM GMT
Game 5, Kamal 7-4 Kozul, Kamal takes the lead!
After a long time, Kamal has gone into the lead and is up by three points!
- 28 July 2024 10:21 AM GMT
Game 5, Kamal 4-4 Kozul, much needed for Kamal!
A good rally ending in a point for Kamal should do his confidence a whole of good. Can he use this to build momentum?
- 28 July 2024 10:20 AM GMT
Game 5, Kamal 2-4 Kozul, Kozul up by two in crucial game!
No errors from Kamal here on. Everything on the line for the veteran as he looks to counter attack Kozul's fiery stroke play.
- 28 July 2024 10:18 AM GMT
Game 5, Kamal 0-2 Kozul, Too good from Kozul!
Kozul's backhand return was just a thing of beauty and Kamal has simply no clue. What a performance from Kozul!