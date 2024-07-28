Olympics 2024 Table Tennis LIVE: Sreeja advances, Sharath up next- Blog, Updates, Scores

It's the second day of the table tennis action at Paris and today there will be four Indians taking the court.

Sreeja Akula made light work of her Swedish opponent Christina Kallberg winning comfortably in straight sets.

It will now be followed by Sharath Kamal taking on Deni Kozul of Slovenia.

Manika Batra will play Anna Hursey of Great Britian before Harmeet Desai will be up against Frenchman Felix Lebrun.

