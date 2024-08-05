Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Table Tennis
Olympics 2024 Table Tennis LIVE: Indian women's team in action- Blogs, Updates, Scores
The women's table tennis team consisting of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana will be in action at 1:30 PM. Get all the LIVE updates.
The Indian women's table tennis team will be in action today against Romania at 1:30 PM IST.
Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath will lead the charge and Ayhika Mukherjee will be in the reserves.
LIVE Updates:
