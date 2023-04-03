Odisha to set up Table Tennis academies in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the setting up of Table Tennis academies in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and TT training centers across the state.

Patnaik said this when a delegation of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the International Table Tennis Federation foundation met him on Sunday.

The chief minister informed the delegation of the state government's decision to set up Table Tennis academies in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Also, table tennis training centers will be set up across all the indoor halls in the state.

A team of delegates led by President, International Table Tennis Federation Ms Petra Sörling met Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @Naveen_Odisha and discussed on the promotion of Table Tennis in #Odisha. pic.twitter.com/bmnfkCnHo6 — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) April 2, 2023

He sought their help in coaching training programs and hosting international TT events in Odisha. The delegation included Petra Sorling, President of ITTF and ITTF foundation, Leandro Olvech, Director of ITTF Foundation, Saurabh Mishra, Programme Manager, ITTF Foundation, Julia Tappendorf, Program Coordinator, ITTF Foundation.



Sörling presented to the chief minister the table tennis for development handbook on using table tennis for social change. Patnaik praised the effort of the ITTF to promote table tennis in the state and country and assured them of all support.

An official statement issued by the CMO said that the delegation expressed their delight and keenness to be in Odisha and work closely with the government and support the state's endeavor to grow the sport of table tennis.